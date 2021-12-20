Birmingham City Schools: Employees to receive $500 salary supplement before winter holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools (BCS) officials say the Birmingham Board of Education has approved a $500 salary supplement for employees, so all full-time staff will receive additional funds again this year before the winter holidays. This includes teachers, counselors, maintenance, operations, administrators, child nutrition staff and all other full-time employees.

“Our BCS employees continue to do extraordinary work,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “This salary supplement is just one way of recognizing their hard work and commitment to excellence.”

BCS officials say Sullivan recommended the supplement at a recent Board of Education meeting, and it was unanimously approved. The district has about 2,700 employees.

