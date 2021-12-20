Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Pelham are currently investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Pelham say this happened around 1:30 p.m. on West Stonehaven Circle. One person died in this shooting. Right now, this case is being classified as a death investigation.

Authorities have one person of interest in custody. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.