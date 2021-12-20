LawCall
Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Pelham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Pelham are currently investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Pelham say this happened around 1:30 p.m. on West Stonehaven Circle. One person died in this shooting. Right now, this case is being classified as a death investigation.

Authorities have one person of interest in custody. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

