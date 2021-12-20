LawCall
Apartment fire in Hoover damages several units

FIrefighters from 3 different departments responded to the fire on Emerald Point Drive.
FIrefighters from 3 different departments responded to the fire on Emerald Point Drive.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Dec. 20, 2021
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire crews from three agencies are worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex Monday.

Around 50 firefighters from Rocky Ridge, Vestavia Hills and Hoover responded to The Lory of Hoover on Emerald Point Drive just before noon

They saw heavy flames showing from both sides of one building. Eight units have heavy smoke and water damage.

Two people were being treated on the scene. Everyone else in the building got out safely.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

