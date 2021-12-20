LawCall
21-year-old woman shot and killed in Midfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman was shot and killed in Midfield over the weekend according to officials.

21-year-old Makiyah Nicole Morgan was at a location in the 200 block of Woodward Road in Midfield Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. when she was shot during a reported assault.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

