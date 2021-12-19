UAB upsets #13 BYU, wins Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers upset the 13th ranked BYU Cougars, 31-28, to win the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

After punts by both teams on their first drives, UAB scored the first points of the game when quarterback Dylan Hopkins threw a 10 yard touchdown to tight end Gerrit Prince, giving the Blazers a seven point lead. After forcing the Cougars to punt once again, the Blazers got into the end zone once again, when running back DeWayne McBride ran 64 yards for a touchdown, putting UAB up 14-0 in the first quarter.

BYU would get the ball and strike back on offense, with running back Tyler Allgeier scoring on a one yard run, cutting UAB’s lead back to seven points. After the Blazers offense drive stalled, the Cougars drove down the field once again, with Samson Nacua running for a two yard touchdown to tie the game. UAB would come back on offense before halftime, and Dylan Hopkins would find Gerrit Prince once again for a 23 yard touchdown, giving the Blazers a 21-14 lead going into the half.

BYU would come back after halftime in a big way, when Tyler Allgeier ran 62 yards for a touchdown to tie the ball game once again. UAB would come back and respond, when Matt Quinn kicked a 38 yard field goal to give the Blazer s a 21 point lead. After turnovers by both teams, Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier ran for his third touchdown of the game, giving BYU their first lead of the game, 28-24. The Blazers would get the ball back, and drive 75 yards down the field, with Hopkins finding wide receiver Trea Shropshire for a 14 yard touchdown, putting UAB back in front, 31-28.

BYU would get the ball back, but the Blazers would recover a fumble by Samson Nacua, sealing the victory for UAB.

This is UAB’s second bowl game win in school history. The Blazers finish the season with a 9-4 record.

