Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session

Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative session with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November. But the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face election year pressure.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton said he plans to introduce a gambling legislation that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for the bill. Lawmakers face primaries in May, which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session.

