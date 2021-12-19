FIRST ALERT: A cold start to Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday has shaped to be a cloudy, brisk, and chilly day, and we can expect more of the same for Monday. If we manage to see some breaks in the clouds overnight, temperatures should fall into the 30s tomorrow morning, so we have a First Alert for at least near freezing conditions when you walk out the door in the A.M. Make sure to keep your pets and plants warm and crank up the heat again tonight before crawling into bed. Though we may see some clearing overnight, clouds will build back in tomorrow keeping afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s at best. Cold and dry northerly winds will shift to out of the east tomorrow ahead of a developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico lifting toward the Southeast.

NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances creep back into the forecast for Tuesday, though still not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. As the Gulf low tracks to the south and east of us on Tuesday, showers will lift into central Alabama Monday night with off-and-on rain possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-65 will be the most likely to see rainfall, but even then, most of us won’t get more than a third of an inch of rain at best. Still, plan for at least the chance of a cold rain on Tuesday with highs near 50 and lows near 40. Any lingering showers will come to an end Tuesday evening, and clearing skies will bring another possibility for freezing temperatures and frost on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. By mid-week, a drier pattern takes over again with plenty of sunshine for any holiday travels or last-minute shopping. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST: As many of you guessed back in November, when temperatures generally ran below average, that “must mean Christmas is going to be warm.” Well, your long-range forecast was correct! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a trend that will persist over the holiday weekend. For now, the forecast looks dry through Christmas under a mix of sun and clouds. Morning lows will be in the 40s on Friday, then 50s on Christmas. By Sunday, we have a First Alert for the possibility of isolated showers in the forecast, but even that does not look like a guarantee at this time.

One thing that is a guarantee? No White Christmas for Alabama!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.