Cooler air headed our way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Still some areas of light rain behind a cold front passing through the area this morning as behind the front cooler air begins to filter into the region. There may also be a few areas of fog ahead of the front, but no widespread travel problems are expected through the early morning. Clouds will be diminishing from west to east through the day with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 in Northwest Alabama with highs generally around 55 in most areas with cool northerly winds.

Following the drying trend for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of the new week clouds will be increasing and rain chances returning tomorrow night and Tuesday as an area of low pressure develops in The Northern Gulf with the greater rain chances will remain to the south and east with little to no rainfall expected for areas to the north and west.

A warming trend will begin Wednesday and likely continue into the Holiday Weekend as an area of high pressure builds in across the region Thursday and Friday/Christmas Eve with the trend continuing into Christmas Day when highs will be around 70-degrees or above, well above normal for the season.

Happy Holidays.

