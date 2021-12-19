LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

21-year-old Jacksonville man killed in wreck

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old was killed early Sunday morning when his car ran off the road according to officials.

Kenneth David Smith of Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla along Old Broadwell Mill Road approximately two miles west of Jacksonville city limits around 4:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and a tree.

According to ALEA Smith was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Charlie was born on December 7, 2007 and what a career he had.
So long, Charlie: Thank you for your service
Matthew Burke is in the Shelby County Jail.
UPDATE: Man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman recaptured
A woman from Oak Grove who's been struggling financially got a big blessing this week thanks to...
“I still believe I’m dreaming!”-Birmingham TopGolf waitress receives nearly $3,000 tip

Latest News

Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session
Officials with the Alabama Red Cross said the need for blood was already critical, but after...
Alabama Red Cross calling for blood donors as supply gets critically low
Local expert says you are still more likely to catch the Delta Variant right now than Omicron
Coronavirus cases rising in Jefferson County
Coronavirus cases rising in Jefferson County