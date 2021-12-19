21-year-old Jacksonville man killed in wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old was killed early Sunday morning when his car ran off the road according to officials.

Kenneth David Smith of Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla along Old Broadwell Mill Road approximately two miles west of Jacksonville city limits around 4:30 a.m. when he left the roadway and a tree.

According to ALEA Smith was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

