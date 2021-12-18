LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The next time you stop a rest area in Alabama, check out the new tree identification program. It’s designed to give travelers a chance to do more than just rest and walk their pets, but also an opportunity take in some of the native trees in the state.

The state has 27 rest areas stretching from the north all the way down to the south, and you’ll find labels like the one attached to trees such as the Southern Red Oak. It’s a partnership between ALDOT and Wayne Ford, a registered forester. 370 trees have been identified at the rest areas, labels naming 65 different species.

“Some people from Ireland were walking around and looking at the trees and they said ‘what kind of tree is this?’ Well, I thought this would be an ideal thing to show these people who get out in these rest areas and rest, take their dogs for a walk and they can learn something while they’re in Alabama,” said Ford.

Wayne Ford says as far he knows Alabama is the only state in the country that’s instituted a rest area tree identification program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
A woman from Oak Grove who's been struggling financially got a big blessing this week thanks to...
“I still believe I’m dreaming!”-Birmingham TopGolf waitress receives nearly $3,000 tip
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
Crime tape generic
Woman turns herself in after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 78

Latest News

Anniston Police searching for 71-year-old John Knoll
Anniston Police: Missing and Endangered Person Alert cancelled
Nick's Kids foundation honors teachers
Nick’s Kids foundation honors scores of West Alabama teachers
Gifts for you
Low-cost gifts to give this holiday season
Source: WBRC video
Child death investigation in Tuscaloosa