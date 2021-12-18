LawCall
Rainy, but mild beginning for the weekend with cooler air to come

A cold front will move across the region by tonight but there will still be a chance for rain...
A cold front will move across the region by tonight but there will still be a chance for rain behind the front through at least tomorrow morning.(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This morning a warm front stretches across the Southeast from North Texas northeast into Southeast Kentucky. This front will continue pushing across our area leading to widespread showers and some thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70 with southwesterly winds continuing to transport moisture north across the region.

A cold front will move across the region by tonight but there will still be a chance for rain behind the front through at least tomorrow morning. A wind shift to a more northerly direction will bring much cooler conditions by tomorrow. Then as an area of high pressure moves east toward the Mid-Atlantic Sunday night, winds will become more easterly by Monday morning as a wedge of cooler air is pushed in from the east.

A stronger area of low pressure will develop and move east along The Gulf Coast Monday night and Tuesday. This low will move northeast from The Florida peninsula into the Atlantic. as midweek approaches although the exact track and strength of this system is still in question but we will see an increase in Gulf moisture and returning rain chances before a drier northwesterly wind flow will move in behind the system Wednesday and Thursday bringing a return to below normal temperatures moving into the second half of the week.

Forecast models are still unclear on returning rain chances and temperature ranges by Friday/Christmas Eve.

In the meantime, be very careful if driving during the early morning hours as heavy overnight rain in some areas has caused significant ponding on area roadways and remember, Windshield Wipers On-Lights On.

