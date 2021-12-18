Man arrested for capital murder in death of toddler

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with capital murder in the death of an 18 month old in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, a toddler was taken to the hospital after reports of the child not breathing, and while the toddler regained a pulse and some breathing, lifesaving efforts sadly failed. Investigators then began looking into possible child abuse or neglect, bringing in the child’s parent and parent’s live-in boyfriend. Preliminary autopsy reports showed the child suffered extensive injuries.

Authorities say 28-year-old Joseph Earl Jenkins was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. He will be committed to jail with no bond.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating this case.

