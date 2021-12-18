LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man arrested for capital murder in death of toddler

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with capital murder in the death of an 18 month old in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say at 3:00 a.m. on Friday, a toddler was taken to the hospital after reports of the child not breathing, and while the toddler regained a pulse and some breathing, lifesaving efforts sadly failed. Investigators then began looking into possible child abuse or neglect, bringing in the child’s parent and parent’s live-in boyfriend. Preliminary autopsy reports showed the child suffered extensive injuries.

Authorities say 28-year-old Joseph Earl Jenkins was arrested and charged with Capital Murder. He will be committed to jail with no bond.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating this case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
Crime tape generic
Woman turns herself in after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 78
A woman from Oak Grove who's been struggling financially got a big blessing this week thanks to...
“I still believe I’m dreaming!”-Birmingham TopGolf waitress receives nearly $3,000 tip
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals

Latest News

New hope for those living with sickle cell disease. Research from UAB shows a new gene therapy...
UAB says new gene therapy could one day be a cure for sickle cell disease
Alan Collins retiring
Alan Collins retiring
The CDC recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson one shot...
Alabama health leaders react to CDC vaccine recommendations
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers
Rest stops in Alabama become learning stops for travelers