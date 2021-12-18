Holiday shopping surge expected for last weekend before Christmas

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the last weekend to shop before Christmas, and you can bet stores will be packed.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 150 million people plan to shop online and in stores this weekend.

The shelves are stocked at Learning Express Toys in Cahaba Heights. We found plenty of people Friday buying Christmas gifts, including Kylie Maddox who lives in Tuscaloosa. She came over hoping to avoid some of the long lines, but she ended up in them anyway.

“I realized I do not need to wait until the last-minute next year so I’m usually the Mama Claus and I’ll have everything organized so it’s a learning experience being out here at the last bit and looking for fidgets and I’m the one that loves to get the most sought out item,” Maddox said.

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. More than half of shoppers surveyed say they plan to wait until the week of Christmas to buy their last gift.

