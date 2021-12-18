Former employees file class action lawsuit against JCCEO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The financially troubled JCCEO is now facing a class-action lawsuit filed by former employees.

Around Thanksgiving, former JCCEO employees received notice that they were being laid off. We’re talking about hundreds of people out of a job. Now, some of them are banding together telling JCCEO to pay up.

“It just like the movie back in the day, where is the money?” Eric Guster, an attorney representing some of the former employees.

That’s what former head start employees including Veronica Kemp are asking. She filed a federal class action lawsuit against JCCEO. The lawsuit alleges unpaid wages and broken promises. Eric Guster is one of the attorneys representing Kemp and other laid off workers.

“JCCEO has disappointed hundreds of people who put their lives into this program. It really hurt,” Guster said.

The lawsuit claims laid off employees were not paid for a week of completed work. Guster says former employees were also laid off without a federally required 60-day notice.

“Attorney Roderick Cooks and I are really working hard to make these people whole because this is something that’s personal to us. It’s Christmas. These people are going to be homeless in many cases and JCCEO should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to these people,” Guster said.

We’re still waiting to hear back from JCCEO reacting to this lawsuit.

Earlier this month, former JCCEO employees told us all the money sent for head start was put into one account and it was all spent. A private agency now runs the head start program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.