FIRST ALERT: Rain around for your Saturday evening plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Expect more off-and-on rain and storms for the evening hours, so make sure you have the rain gear in tow if you’re headed out and about for your Saturday night. The severe threat remains low with the best chance of a strong storm south and east of I-20 (closer to the I-85 corridor). Just like we are now seeing on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar this evening, there will still be some breaks of dry weather in the mix too, so the night won’t be a total washout though. A final batch of rain will move in overnight as Our Next Big Thing approaches, a cold front sliding in from the northwest. Showers should finally come to an end shortly after sunrise Sunday morning with temperatures falling to the 40s, so the latter half of the weekend will turn much colder. Instead of highs in the 70s (that were near record-breaking territory) today, temperatures will only top out in the 50s with wind chills in the 40s during the afternoon. Fortunately, more sunshine will peek through during the afternoon hours, but won’t do much to warm us up. We have a First Alert for frost and freeze potential on Monday morning as temperatures plummet into the low 30s. So, you will want to bundle up before heading out the door on Monday, and factor in a couple of extra minutes to scrape any frost off your windshield.

Clouds will increase in coverage again on Monday as a developing area of low pressure lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Even just a couple of days out, there is still considerable uncertainty on the track and intensity of this feature, which will ultimately determine our rain chances Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, the bulk of the rain still looks to stay south of I-20 with widespread rainfall possible across the southern half of Alabama. If this trend holds, most of us in our area will end up staying dry under a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday. We have a 20% coverage of isolated showers areas south Monday night and throughout the day on Tuesday but be sure to check the First Alert Weather App as we tweak the forecast as need-be over the next 72 hours. Highs will hold on in the 50s through mid-week with temperatures near 40 on Tuesday morning. For Wednesday and Thursday, lows will fall into the 30s again, so plan ahead to make cold weather preps then, especially if you’ll be traveling for the Christmas holiday. The rest of the week looks dry (which includes Christmas Eve). Expect plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the 60s on Thursday.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST: Our weather models have been continuing to trend drier for Christmas Eve and Christmas, so we went ahead and took any chance of isolated showers out of the forecast. Of course, that also includes no chance of a White Christmas! Each day will feature more clouds than sun with temperatures in the 40s on Christmas Eve morning and back into the 50s on Christmas morning. A notable warming trend could also kick-off over Christmas weekend with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s if not nearing 70 by Sunday. At least with the dry and warm trend, we don’t see any concerns for severe weather over the holiday weekend. Always a good Christmas gift!

