Colorado State out of C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham

Officials with the University of Alabama say Colorado State will not play in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham due to COVID concerns.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the University of Alabama say Colorado State will not play in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham due to COVID concerns.

Officials say the Rams will be unable to travel for the game. Alabama is currently searching for an alternate opponent for the game.

The game is scheduled to be played at Legacy Arena on December 21st at 6:00 p.m.

