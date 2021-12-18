City of Haleyville collecting donations for tornado victims in Kentucky

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama city that knows all too well the devastation a tornado can do is holding collecting items for the people in Kentucky.

Saturday the Haleyville Fire and Rescue Squad served as the drop-off point for anyone who wanted to help.

A trailer load of feed for pets and livestock as well as truck and van with various items like tarps, hammers, extension cords, water, toys, baby items and coat are headed to Kentucky thanks to generous people, Highway 195 Farm and Tire, City of Haleyville and The American Legion.

Donations are expected to arrive Sunday night. (WBRC)

Volunteers plan to leave Sunday morning and hope to deliver the donations that night.

Anyone wishing to still donate may do so at the Haleyville Rescue squad located at 1811 28th Street.

For more information on donations please call Chief Jeremy Wise with the Haleyville Rescue Squad at 205-486-7480.

