Christmas still king for small business’ bottom line

Several stores see surging sales as shoppers pick up Christmas presents
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s only one week until we’re opening presents around the tree, but many are still searching for the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

This is one of the most important times of the year for small businesses with several shops seeing an influx of customers as community members work to do their last minute shopping.

Jack n’ Jill and Sikes are well known shops in the community and they have felt the surge in business since the start of December. Hundreds more filtering in and out over the last week, with clothes flying off the racks.

”Usually two weeks before Christmas, it gets busy. Friday, Christmas Eve at two o’clock is when we close and it will still be busy up until then,” said Sike’s Shoes and Jack n’ Jills General Manager Cindy Weninger.

Other shops are seeing the same surge with customers flying through the doors as the big day draws closer, store owners expect the crowds to grow.

”It has been very busy. We think tomorrow will be huge for us. Approaching Christmas is always busy. We expect a lot of people and we’re ready for it. We have all our boxes and ribbons cut. We’re ready,” said Holland & Birch Owner Suzanne Jones.

Several shops told me other times they were busy. Like back to school rush, Easter and even Halloween, but they all mentioned Christmas. It appears the day still reigns supreme in importance to the shop’s bottom line.

