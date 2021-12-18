Birmingham USPS using new package sorter to speed up holiday shipping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with USPS are urging customers to get their packages shipped out sooner rather than later to guarantee they will make it under the tree on time.

Major shipping delays plagued the Birmingham USPS last year. Crews were sorting packages manually and COVID-19 caused the delays. But this year, they said new technology is causing them to have no delays.

“The mail has been flowing in and out of our building rather quickly,” Acting Plant Manager of Birmingham Gregory Curtis said.

New sorting machines have the Birmingham Post Office Annex sorting packages faster than ever. That means less wait for you.

“We have done four million packages this year,” Curtis said. “It is up from 3.4 million from this same period last year, about a 15% increase.”

When sorted manually, workers can do about 240 boxes an hour, but now, it is thousands.

“The machine runs about three thousand pieces an hour,” Curtis said. “We are getting almost 50 thousand pieces a day out of this machine.”

Curtis said boxes are ready to ship out the same day they come in and they haven’t seen any delays.

“As far as mail coming into me, I have seen it move smoothly from other sites and we are getting it out the next day,” he said. “So, I haven’t seen the delays this year at all.”

There are three new pieces of technology in the Birmingham annex, but Curtis said that is not the only reason shipping is going smoothly.

“It looks like a lot of people mailed earlier this year,” he said. “That’s what the numbers are showing and indicating, that is why we have more volume early.”

Expecting an increase in packages in the next two weeks, Curtis said they will likely do eight million boxes this holiday season.

“They ship through us, they are going to get it on time,” he said.

The annex hired about 300 additional workers for the holiday shipping demands. He said this is how they are able to keep those new machines running 23 hours a day.

