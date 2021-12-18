Alabama to face Davidson in C.M. Newton Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide will now face the Davidson Wildcats in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.

The Tide were originally supposed to play the Colorado State Rams, but officials with the University of Alabama say the Rams were not able to travel due to COVID concerns.

The Crimson Tide will play the Wildcats on December 21st at Legacy Arena.

