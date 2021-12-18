LawCall
Alabama to face Davidson in C.M. Newton Classic

The Alabama Crimson Tide will now face the Davidson Wildcats in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide will now face the Davidson Wildcats in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.

The Tide were originally supposed to play the Colorado State Rams, but officials with the University of Alabama say the Rams were not able to travel due to COVID concerns.

The Crimson Tide will play the Wildcats on December 21st at Legacy Arena.

