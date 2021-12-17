UAB ready to host West Virginia in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic tips off Saturday at Legacy Arena between UAB and West Virginia.

The 9-2 Blazers face off with the 9-1 Mountaineers in a matchup which if UAB wins, could put them in the top-25.

This game also features old pals, Andy Kennedy and Bob Huggins. Kennedy was on Huggins’ staff at Cincinnati for four years!

“He’s my brother, and it’s the reason he agreed to come on the road,” Kennedy said. “Tremendous challenge, but also great opportunity for our program, I don’t think there’s any secrets between us, we both know each other pretty well.”

The Blazer coach said playing West Virginia will be tough, but a fantastic opportunity for the program.

“You’ve gotta have guys who are going to make hard shots, because you are going to get hard shots and you have to have guys willing to battle,” Kennedy said. “Tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock in Legacy Arena, it’s going to be a hard-hat game, and I think our guys are ready for the challenge.”

Tip off is at 4:00 p.m. like Kennedy mentioned. Coach Kennedy added he wants a big crowd inside Legacy to create the home-court advantage.

Miles College takes on Savannah State following the Blazers’ game.

