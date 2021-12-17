LawCall
UAB Baseball Coach knocks Christmas decorating out of the park.

Santa wishing Happy Holidays!
Santa wishing Happy Holidays!(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One college baseball coach is knocking his Christmas decorating out of the park!

UAB Baseball Coach Casey Dunn has his yard looking right for the holidays!

For more than 13 years the skipper has filled his yard with the most delightful Christmas inflatables, drawing on-lookers from all over the Magic City to his place in Homewood.

This year’s include dogs, a Wheel-of-Fortune blow up, and one Santa that looks a little different than the rest.

“The mooning Santa is the one piece I paid good money for,” Dunn said. “It’s a little under the weather, not really functioning real well, but that was the one piece where I saw and said ok I’ve gotta go find one of those.”

Coach Dunn can enjoy his creation for a few more days, then after the new year it’s back to baseball for his first season with UAB, after leading Samford’s baseball program for 17 seasons! Happy holidays coach!

