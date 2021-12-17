LawCall
Southtown Court housing community set to be demolished

The nearly six-acres of land will be transformed into a mix-use development.
The nearly six-acres of land will be transformed into a mix-use development.(WBRC Fox6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition will be Friday on Birmingham’s Southtown Court housing community.

It’s one of the city’s oldest housing communities.

The nearly six acres of land will be transformed into a mixed-use development which will include a hotel, affordable housing, green space, a medical office, parking garage, bike lanes, and restaurants.

