Southtown Court housing community set to be demolished

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Demolition will be Friday on Birmingham’s Southtown Court housing community.

It’s one of the city’s oldest housing communities.

The nearly six acres of land will be transformed into a mixed-use development which will include a hotel, affordable housing, green space, a medical office, parking garage, bike lanes, and restaurants.

