LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for the family of Glenn Foster, Jr. say the former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman did not die of natural causes.

An independent autopsy conducted by medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden “suggests there was some evidence of neck compressions and strangulation,” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arriving at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, one day after he was arrested for a speeding violation, attorneys for his family allege.

While in jail, authorities say Foster attacked an inmate over a pair of socks.

What transpired between the attack on Dec. 5 and his death, which was reported the next day, remains unknown.

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody

“What did they do to my son while he was in jail?” Glenn Foster Sr. asked Saturday (Dec. 11) during a remote-access press conference with wife Sabrina Foster and family attorney Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann. “What happened to him physically?”

When the family arrived to post bail for Foster, attorneys say they were told about the altercation and that Foster was now under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office. Attorneys say the family was denied visitation.

“He just left for a business meeting and unfortunately was stopped by the police,” his mother said. “They did not give us the opportunity to speak with him, not at all.”

“The fact is that he was subdued in handcuffs and posed no risk. There is no reason why he was alive in police custody and sixteen minutes later he was dead. We will not rest until we get answers and justice,” attorney Ben Crump said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say

Parents of Glenn Foster Jr. still awaiting answers in former Saints player’s death in police custody

Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
No travel history was reported outside of Alabama.
Alabama’s first case of Omicron variant found in western part of state
Crime tape generic
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Hwy 78, police looking for damaged red vehicle

Latest News

Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
Gadsden Airport Authority rejects Pilgrim’s Pride plant proposal
Berry Middle School 6th grader safe after missing bus stop
Christmas in Calera
Carrying on a father’s Christmas legacy
Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.
Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.
The nearly six-acres of land will be transformed into a mix-use development.
Southtown Court housing community set to be demolished