Reporter Alan Collins retiring after 23 years at WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa native, after graduating from the University of Alabama, Alan started his career in radio - eventually landing a job with the Alabama News Network, working in Montgomery where his reporting on state politics like the Baxley Braddock battle in 1986 and the election of Governor Guy Hunt was carried statewide.

He eventually moved to TV, joining WBRC in 1998 - covering some of the biggest stories impacting our area, from the 2003 fight over the Ten Commandments in the state judicial building to Richard Scrushy’s first trial, as well as his second trial that ended with the convictions of Scrushy and former Governor Don Siegleman.

He covered the deadly April 27th tornadoes and the aftermath, and the election of - and eventually fall of - Governor Bentley, including asking the question heard around the world “Governor, are you in love with her?”

While Alan would be the first to tell you he’s an old-school reporter, he has been a leader in our newsroom in adapting to new ways of covering the news and telling stories, including adapting to the remote storytelling we all had to adjust to as we covered the pandemic’s impact on our state.

Here are some comments about Alan from some of the folks in our newsroom who worked with him daily:

“Alan Collins - I’m going to miss you so much. I don’t know where I’m going to get my movie news from. I don’t know how I’m going to understand comics anymore,” said Angie Bierley.

“When I was a photographer, we went on a lot of stories man. We covered a lot of events, from the inauguration of George W. Bush, the Scrushy trial, the Langford trial. You know we covered a lot of events. I’m going to miss you,” said Anthony Moore.

“Loved working with you for the past 21 years. Even though I told you a million times during your live shots to wrap. Still love you. Robin, good luck!” said Julie Rockett.

“Thank you for all you have done. You are loved. You will be missed, and you have left WBRC better than you found it,” said Shannon Isbell.

“Alright Collins, man, we’re going to miss you here in the newsroom. You’re loving kind words, personality, I don’t know if that can be replaced,” said Brian Pope.

“You’ve been giving, you’ve been kind, and you have served this community well and we just want to say thank you and congratulations on your retirement,” said Krystal Swann.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with you over the years. I hope you have a great retirement. I’m gonna miss you, but I know you’re not gonna miss these. You can have this one,” said Lantz Croft.

“The only word I can think of to truly describe you is the word “legend.” Because that’s what you are,” said Vincent Parker.

“You are a champion reporter and underneath that hat, we know there is a heart of gold. Congratulations, Buddy. Go have a wonderful time,” said Janet Hall.

“Alan, here’s to you! Good luck old friend,” said Mike Tucker.

Congratulations Alan! We’re going to miss you. Thank you for your contributions to the newsroom and all the great memories. Enjoy retirement!

