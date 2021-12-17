LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hil)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN at I-59 NB from Chalkville Rd to Deerfoot Pkwy due to fatal wreck
Fatal wreck causing delays on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.

Latest News

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat
Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement
Bob Cissell's lights
Spreading cheer while helping others: Bob Cissell putting old passion to good use
Woman reports fake GoFundMe after house fire
House fire victim says GoFundMe account using her pics isn’t real