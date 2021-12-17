LawCall
Low-cost gifts to give this holiday season

Gifts for you
Gifts for you(Pexels)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t let money stress you out this holiday season! There are plenty of ways to show loved ones you care without breaking the bank!

I’m here to help you create meaningful memories with presents that leave a lasting impression!

1. A handwritten letter telling someone how much he or she means to you.

Handwritten letter
Handwritten letter(Pexels)

With so much digital and social media in the world, sometimes it’s nice to get something hand-written. Dress it up with a festive bow, or attach some cute photos of your memories together!

2. Bake or make something!

Cookies
Cookies(Pexels)

Cookies? Cake? A homemade apple pie? Or maybe you’re more into building things. A birdhouse? End table? Some of my parents most special pieces of furniture are the pieces my brothers made for them by hand.

3. Offer a service!

Whether it’s yardwork or offering your time to help around the house one day. You can get creative on your phone and create a coupon for a free service! Time is money as they say, so help out members of your family or friends whenever they want to cash-in your gift!

4. Buy second-hand!

Thrift shop
Thrift shop(WBRC)

Have you seen the Salvation Army in Hoover? There are so many second-hand stores around these days, and part of the fun is seeing what you can find! You know how sometimes you ask your friends where they got the super cool vintage sweater and they say, ‘oh a thrift shop’? Give someone else a one-of-a-kind item like that cool vintage sweater!

I hope these ideas help this holiday season if you’re stuck, like me! Share any finds or creations with us on our WBRC FOX6 News Facebook page!

