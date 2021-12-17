“I still believe I’m dreaming!”-Birmingham TopGolf waitress receives nearly $3,000 tip

LawCall
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman from Oak Grove who’s been struggling financially got a big blessing this week thanks to the kindness of a complete stranger.

Nikki Ramos loves her dog.

“I can’t say enough about her. She’s amazing. She’s been a blessing to our family,” Ramos said.

But recently her blue pitbull had to have surgery and Nikki had one option to save her. She had to take out a loan from TitleMax to pay for everything. She also had to get a job at TopGolf to pay off her car title loan.

This week, while working there, she struck up a conversation with a complete stranger who turned out to be a blessing. After hearing what she’s been through, the man gave her a $2,800 tip to pay off the loan.

“I cried. I could not talk. I fell to my knees. I couldn’t say anything but thank you,” Ramos said.

In addition to the $2,800, the man added $150. Nikki says the lord works in mysterious ways because she’s been down on her luck lately. Nikki’s only had the TopGolf job for a week. She never would have imagined her kindness to customers would lead to this.

“There are still good people in this world and I had a hard time believing that lately. I 100% believe it now. there are still good people in this world,” Ramos said.

By the way, her dog’s name is Karma and she’s doing just fine.

“I named her that for a reason because good karma will always come back to you just as well as bad and my good karma has come to me yesterday. I can’t thank him enough. I still believe I’m dreaming and I hope nobody wakes me up from this dream because it’s amazing,” Ramos said.

After giving her the check, the good Samaritan told Nikki to pay it forward which is something she is hoping to do in the near future.

Nikki tells us she’s planning on paying off her loan in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

