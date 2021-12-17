Berry Middle School 6th grader safe after missing bus stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools (HCS) district leaders say they are aware of an incident involving a Berry Middle School 6th grader, who missed their bus stop on Thursday, Dec. 16.

HCS officials said the child exited the bus approximately a mile away from their normal stop. A good neighbor and the Hoover Police Department assisted the child in reuniting with their parent. HCS is investigating the incident and cooperating with the Hoover Police Department.

“Thankfully the child is safe, we cannot reiterate that enough, and we deeply regret that this situation occurred. The safety of our students is a top priority for HCS and the HCS Transportation Department. There are procedures that bus drivers are expected to follow when situations like this occur which are designed to ensure student safety,” HCS officials said in a release.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation, according to school officials.

