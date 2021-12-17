LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Berry Middle School 6th grader safe after missing bus stop

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools (HCS) district leaders say they are aware of an incident involving a Berry Middle School 6th grader, who missed their bus stop on Thursday, Dec. 16.

HCS officials said the child exited the bus approximately a mile away from their normal stop. A good neighbor and the Hoover Police Department assisted the child in reuniting with their parent. HCS is investigating the incident and cooperating with the Hoover Police Department.

“Thankfully the child is safe, we cannot reiterate that enough, and we deeply regret that this situation occurred. The safety of our students is a top priority for HCS and the HCS Transportation Department. There are procedures that bus drivers are expected to follow when situations like this occur which are designed to ensure student safety,” HCS officials said in a release.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave pending a full investigation, according to school officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
No travel history was reported outside of Alabama.
Alabama’s first case of Omicron variant found in western part of state
Crime tape generic
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Hwy 78, police looking for damaged red vehicle

Latest News

Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
Gadsden Airport Authority rejects Pilgrim’s Pride plant proposal
Christmas in Calera
Carrying on a father’s Christmas legacy
Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.
Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.
The nearly six-acres of land will be transformed into a mix-use development.
Southtown Court housing community set to be demolished