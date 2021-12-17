House fire victim says GoFundMe account using her pics isn’t real

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Anna Hill and her six kids lost everything last month due to a house fire. Now photos are being shared online through a GoFundMe account. But Hill says it’s not her and she wants to know who’s behind it.

According to Hill, the GoFundMe has raised more than $10,000.

“They pretty much used my kids. I feel like they stole from kids and I don’t like that,” says Hill.

GoFundMe’s website states the purpose is to raise money from your friends, family, and community. You start by telling your story. In Hill’s situation, her story is being told by someone else and she wants to know why.

“Everybody was like you need to set up a GoFundMe,” says Hill. “I never did because I didn’t want to get scammed out the money. Then we went to the hotel and me and my six kids are still staying at the hotel right now.”

She’s been staying at the Comfort Inn in Lincoln in a hotel room with one bed and two couches. She has nowhere to cook and no privacy for her or her children.

“Over $10,000 meanwhile me and my kids are struggling right now. I’m working two jobs trying to make sure that they have everything that they need. We don’t have anyway to Cook or anything,” says Hill. “We don’t barely eat McDonalds once a week because it’s at least $40.”

Hill has received donations, but nowhere near as much as the fraudulent GoFundMe.

Her family lost everything and she says that money would’ve given them a nice start.

Her children’s ages range from 8 years old to 1.

The November 2nd fire destroyed all of their clothes, toys, and even Christmas gifts.

“From one end to the other. Like nothing,” says Hill. “And everyone of my kid’s toys. Looking at melted baby doll heads into the floor. I could’ve at least tried to find like a used trailer or something. We could’ve had somewhere to stay. But we’re still at a motel.”

Hill has filed a police report with the Lincoln Police Department. She’s also contacted GoFundMe. They have been unable to locate the account and the person that created them.

Hill is asking if anyone has any information to contact the police department at 205-763-7505.

