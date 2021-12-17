Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Frank Brocato announced Friday that Hoover was named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.

A celebratory marketing campaign called “Love to Live in Hoover” will be unveiled, Brocato said.

24/7 Wall St. ranks on four categories: economy, affordability, quality of life, and community.

“Our crimes rates are very very low, and our household earnings are high. We are a very diverse community. Our dining and shopping opportunities are outstanding. Access to world-class outdoors opportunities are abundant, and our neighborhoods are very desirable. To top it off, we offer a top-notch education for our children,” said Brocato.

Brocato said 24/7 Wall St. measured the four factors in cities across the state, and Hoover consistently came out on top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.