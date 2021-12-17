LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.

Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.
Hoover named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Frank Brocato announced Friday that Hoover was named Best Place to Live in Alabama by 24/7 Wall St.

A celebratory marketing campaign called “Love to Live in Hoover” will be unveiled, Brocato said.

24/7 Wall St. ranks on four categories: economy, affordability, quality of life, and community.

“Our crimes rates are very very low, and our household earnings are high. We are a very diverse community. Our dining and shopping opportunities are outstanding. Access to world-class outdoors opportunities are abundant, and our neighborhoods are very desirable. To top it off, we offer a top-notch education for our children,” said Brocato.

Brocato said 24/7 Wall St. measured the four factors in cities across the state, and Hoover consistently came out on top.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
COVID-19
First confirmed case of omicron COVID-19 variant in Alabama
No travel history was reported outside of Alabama.
Alabama’s first case of Omicron variant found in western part of state
Crime tape generic
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on Hwy 78, police looking for damaged red vehicle

Latest News

Eagle.
Celebrating the Eagle
Christmas in Calera
Carrying on a father’s Christmas legacy
(Source: Raycom Media)
2 people shot in Pinson Valley
Bob Cissell's lights
Spreading cheer while helping others: Bob Cissell putting old passion to good use