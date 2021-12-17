Home invasion investigation underway following fire at Marshall County superintendent’s home

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews battled a large house fire Friday night at Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley’s home.

The home, located on Wesley Chapel Road Marshall County, was engulfed in flames. WAFF 48 is told the Marshall County Arson Task Force is on the scene.

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Deputy and the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office are currently investigating this incident as a home invasion. Deputies say there were no injures reported however the home is a total loss.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

