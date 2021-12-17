LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Home invasion investigation underway following fire at Marshall County superintendent’s home

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire crews battled a large house fire Friday night at Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley’s home.

The home, located on Wesley Chapel Road Marshall County, was engulfed in flames. WAFF 48 is told the Marshall County Arson Task Force is on the scene.

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Deputy and the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office are currently investigating this incident as a home invasion. Deputies say there were no injures reported however the home is a total loss.

Marshall County Fire
Marshall County Fire(WAFF)

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates on this story.

Marshall County Fire
Marshall County Fire(Albertville Fire and Rescue)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Shawn C. Wandry.
UPDATE: Hoover man killed in crash on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
Crime tape generic
Woman turns herself in after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Hwy 78
A woman from Oak Grove who's been struggling financially got a big blessing this week thanks to...
“I still believe I’m dreaming!”-Birmingham TopGolf waitress receives nearly $3,000 tip
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals

Latest News

Local health leaders said the Omicron variant is still unpredictable and it won’t be until a...
Health experts say watching the U.K. is a good indicator of Omicron’s future in the U.S.
New sorting machines have the Birmingham Post Office Annex sorting packages faster than ever....
Birmingham USPS using new package sorter to speed up holiday shipping
Matthew Amos Burke
UPDATE: Man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Birmingham businessman recaptured
Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
Gadsden Airport Authority rejects sale of land at Northeast Alabama Regional Airport
A troubling post shared widely on social media this week has caused local schools to close...
School threat made on TikTok causes two school districts to close buildings