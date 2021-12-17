LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Karter

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Karter, born September 2013, is a sweet child. He is very loving and always has a smile on his face.

He is a happy child most of the time, and loves playing with blocks and toys that make noise. He is able to communicate his needs.

Karter loves music and has some serious dance moves!

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Heart Gallery Alabama: Karter