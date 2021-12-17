LawCall
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park to raise money for tornado victims

The auction begins Friday, Dec. 17.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Skylift Park is “lifting up” tornado victims in Kentucky and Tennessee by hosting a fundraiser and auction that starts Dec. 17.

The auction will be held from 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, officials said.

The park announced it would auction nine yellow chairs and two black chairs from the SkyLift. Each yellow chair is one of the 98 numbered chairs that suffered severe fire damage in the wildfires.

The park will also donate $1 per admission ticket sold from Dec. 16 to December 22. All funds will go to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and The Western Kentucky Relief Fund.

The bidding will start at $450 and the “bid to buy” amount for a chair is $3K, an announcement stated.

“The team here at SkyLift Park understands the devastating impact that natural disasters can have on a community,” said Marcus Watson, administrative director of SkyLift Park. “We are so fortunate to have bounced back from the wildfires of 2016 that destroyed lives, property, and businesses. It’s important for us to pay that forward by helping others, especially during this season of giving.”

For more details or to bid on one of the chairs, visit the 32 Auctions website or the Gatlinburg SkyLift website. All payments are to be made online.

