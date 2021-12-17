Gadsden City Council approving a $5.6 million bid to complete the second phase of a new state-of-the-art sports complex.

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The new Gadsden Sports Park is entering its next phase of development. The project is a long-term partnership between the city and Gadsden State Community College to expand existing sports facilities adjacent to GSCC’s campus and provide new recreation opportunities for all of Gadsden and Etowah County.

Phase I, which is nearing completion, turned the former fisheries area into three NCAA-sized multipurpose athletic fields that can be reconfigured into youth-sized fields.

A walking trail surrounds a lake, and a parking lot serves that side of the complex.

City of Gadsden Engineer Heath Williamson said the final steps and landscaping for Phase I should be completed in early 2022.

Phase II of the project is focused on rebuilding and improving the existing baseball and softball fields at the complex.

There will be an extensive renovation to the concession stand, along with the addition of a north parking lot.

These developments and renovations enhance the city’s ability to further develop the riverfront and recruit first-class soccer, youth baseball and softball tournaments to Gadsden.

The continued cooperation on the project will bring benefits to both Gadsden State Community College and the City of Gadsden.

“It’s a chance for people to kind of see some of the great stuff that they’ve been doing,” says Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers. “The opportunity to bring in people from the outside. Maybe recruit some tournaments at some point in the future.”

Beyond providing a top-quality facility for city and county residents, it is another development along Gadsden’s Coosa Riverfront that also includes an opportunity to connect the community to Gadsden State. Visitors to the area will also see GSCC’s continued investments in education and campus facilities.

