Gadsden Airport Authority rejects Pilgrim’s Pride plant proposal

Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
Pilgrim's Pride wanted 88 acres of land from the Gadsden Airport Authority.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Airport Authority has voted no on two proposals for industrial development.

The proposals from Pilgrim’s Pride and Advance Etowah Community group were rejected in a unanimous vote. The vote rejected both the sale or lease of airport property to either group.

Pilgrim’s Pride had requested 88 acres of land from the Airport Authority to build a poultry rendering plant on the property.

The company makes ingredients for pet food.

The rendering plant would have extracted protein from chicken parts leftover from poultry producers.

U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released the following statement statement:

“I commend the Gadsden Airport Authority for this vote.  The people of Gadsden, and Etowah County, had made it clear they did not feel this was the right fit for this particular piece of property.  Also, in the conversations that I facilitated between the Federal Aviation Administration, and those for the project and those against, it was abundantly clear the FAA is not likely now, or in the future, to approve a proposal like this.  There is just too much potential for dangerous impact on aviation.

“I look forward to helping in any way I can from the federal level to bring other types of development to the airport, and also in helping Pilgrims find a more suitable location for their rendering plant.”

