First Alert for patchy fog Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! I want to give everyone a first alert for patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59 until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. The advisory includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Anniston, Columbiana, Clanton, and Talladega. Just remember to slow down and use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. Temperatures are very warm for the middle of December with many spots in the 50s and 60s. It is a little cooler in east Alabama where temperatures are in the low to mid 50s. West Alabama is warmer in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly cloudy sky with some showers to our north. Most of the rain will lift to the north and should stay out of our area during the daylight hours. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. There’s an outside chance that Birmingham could tie the record high temperature of 73°F set back in 1984. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower, but most of us will stay dry until tonight when rain and a few thunderstorms move in from the south.

Rain Likely Tonight: Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will spread northwards tonight giving us a round of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but I can’t rule out some isolated thunder. Rain will likely move in around midnight and continue into Saturday morning. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, so please drive carefully if you must be on the roads. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up very warm with most of us in the low to mid 60s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front. The same system that produced damaging winds and tornadoes in parts of the Plains and the Midwest will move into the Southeast tomorrow night. Good news is that this system is significantly weaker and shouldn’t produce severe weather across Central Alabama. We will likely see rounds of showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out south of I-20/59, but the threat for strong storms is very low. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the lower 70s Saturday with a rain chance around 70%. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15-20 mph. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a half inch with some isolated areas recording up to 0.75″.

Cooler Sunday: Most of the rain should move out of our area early Sunday morning, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two before 9 AM in parts of east Alabama Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will end up cooler with most of us in the mid 40s. I do think most of Sunday will end up dry with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will end up cooler with highs in the mid 50s. If you need to get some last-minute shopping out of the way this weekend, Sunday is looking like the best weather day.

Watching a Disturbance in the Gulf: We will be watching an area of low pressure that could develop in the western Gulf of Mexico Monday into Tuesday. The low will move to the east and spread moisture along the Gulf Coast Monday night into Tuesday. Most of Monday will end up dry and cool across Central Alabama. We will likely start Monday off cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs Monday afternoon will end up in the mid to upper 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible south of I-20/59 Monday evening, but most of our rain chances will likely occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain coverage will all depend on the track and intensity of this low. A track farther south will limit our rain chances. If the low tracks farther to the north, rain chances will likely increase. I would plan for lower rain totals in northwest Alabama. We will hold on to a 40% chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Gradually Warming Up Next Week: The long-range forecast head into Christmas Day remains very tricky. I do think we will gradually warm up into the low to mid 60s by next Thursday and Friday, but models disagree on the potential for a cold front to move through our area. We could see a small rain chance on Christmas Eve and into early Christmas morning. Guidance on temperatures remains very tricky. The European model shows cold and dry conditions while the GFS model is very warm on Christmas Day. Hopefully, we will have a better handle on your Christmas Day forecast early next week. I think we’ll know more once the low in the Gulf develops and moves out of the Southeast next Tuesday.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.