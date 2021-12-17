LawCall
City of Adamsville gets $200K for road repairs

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has approved more than $900,000 for major projects within the community.

The money is coming from Jefferson County Commission President Pro-Tem Lashunda Scales’ infrastructure grant allocation, which is an appropriation provided to the commission to support various community-based projects in Jefferson County.

$400,000 of the money is going toward road maintenance projects in two cities.

Half will go to Fairfield and the other $200k will go to Adamsville.

Commissioner Scales said she excited the commission was able to pass $400,000 for the much-needed road work in both cities.

Three roads in Adamsville are being updated thanks to a community infrastructure amendment.

Those roads include a two-mile stretch of Main Street, as well as Hazelwood and Midway Roads.

Crews have already started paving and striping parts of Main Street.

Work on Hazelwood and Midway will be next.

The county manager said the timing and completion of all of this will of course depend on weather.

He said he’s happy this road work can finally begin.

“When the county had the bankruptcy and the layoffs, a lot of road maintenance was differed and the road agreements in the cities were differed, and no work was done. So, we’ve gotten all of that reestablished on the streets we’re maintaining in the cities and what we’re trying to do is go back and work on the main thoroughfares and get them caught back up so it’s just a long time coming, and we’ve got a long way to go,” said Jefferson County Manager, Cal Markert.

Commissioner Scales said the work in Fairfield will focus on piping infrastructure on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and other areas within the city.

The county manager said that work is scheduled to begin after the road work in Adamsville is completed.

