Celebrating the Eagle

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - America’s national symbol, the bald eagle, will be celebrated in January and February when Lake Guntersville State Park hosts the annual Eagle Awareness Weekends, giving wildlife enthusiasts a chance to learn more about the magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The popular weekend event attracts people of all ages from all over the United States, who come here to spend a winter getaway in one of Alabama’s most popular state parks immersed in nature-based learning.

This year, Eagle Awareness will be held every weekend from January 21 through February 13. The special observance was started as an activity for people of all ages to experience the joy of watching eagles and other birds in their natural habitat and as a way of educating the public about the importance of protecting the area’s wildlife. The weekend events feature live bird demonstrations, educational programs provided by notable speakers, guided field trips for viewing eagles in their natural habitat and photography opportunities.

Eagle. (Source: Pat Yancy)

The 2022 dates are Jan. 21-23, Jan. 28-30, Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-13. Activities get underway at 6 p.m. Friday, with activities throughout the day on Saturday and wraps up Sunday following the 11:30 a.m. program.

The 2022 Eagle Awareness Weekends are scheduled to include:

January 21 - January 23, 2022 Presenters: Kelly Reetz, Gulf State Park; David Haggard, Tennessee State Parks; Dr. George Cline, Jacksonville State University and Alabama Wildlife Center.

January 28 - January 30, 2022 Presenters: Lauren Muncher Massey from Oak Mountain State Park, Southeastern Raptor Center, Auburn University and Alabama Wildlife Center.

February 4 - February 6, 2022 Presenters: Brittany Hughes from Desoto State Park, Southeastern Raptor Center, Auburn University, Alabama 4-H Center and Mike Germana.

February 11 - February 13, 2022 Presenters: Mandy Pearson from Cheaha State Park, Wings to SOAR, Rise Raptor Project and Raptor Ridge.

Eagle. (Source: Pat Yancy)

The Eagle Awareness events are free to the public. The sessions typically fill up quickly and participants are encouraged to reserve a weekend by calling 256-505-6621. Lodging packages start at $299 and include lodging for two nights, wine tasting, breakfast buffet both mornings, dinner buffet on Saturday evening, guided eagle safari fieldtrips, indoor educational programs and more.

Eagle. (Source: Robert Posey)

For a complete list of scheduled events, speakers and lodging packages, visit this link.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.