Carrying on a father’s Christmas legacy

Christmas in Calera
Christmas in Calera(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Christmas in Calera, one house stands out.

For years, Gerald Blackmon spent countless hours decorating his yard for Christmas. When he passed away unexpectedly in 2016, his family stepped in to carry on the tradition in a way that would make him proud!

“My dad started the tradition when I was six years old, and I am 37 now,” Blackmon’s daughter, Wessica Wargo, said.

Hundreds of lawn ornaments and lights pop up every year with the help of Wargo, her sister, Felicia Lang, and Wargo’s nephew, Gregory Killingsworth. Of course, Santa’s elves (the rest of their families) pitch in too.

What’s now a must-see attraction started out as a friendly competition.

“It started out as a rivalry between brothers, who at that time lived right next door to one another,” Wargo said. “My oldest sister, who is 14 years older than me, started helping Dad create ideas. Over the years, my uncle moved and eventually quit decorating, but my dad had a servant’s heart and loved seeing the joy on everyone’s face when they came through!”

Wargo said her dad made a point each year to turn the lights on Thanksgiving night.

“Dad loved it so much that he and I stayed out every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as he took Santa pictures and danced around the yard with children of all ages,” Wargo said.

Even though Blackmon isn’t around anymore, Wargo hopes when you visit his yard, you’ll remember how much he enjoyed spreading Christmas joy!

“We had to honor him and the love he had for Christmas, so we have done our best to create and carry on something he would be proud to see,” Wargo said.

Santa still stops by the Blackmon home on 500 County Road in Calera. He’ll be there every night from now until Christmas from 6:30-8 p.m.

