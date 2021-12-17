Birmingham Civil Rights District gets economic shot in the arm worth more than $300K

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission has approved nearly $1 million to go toward major projects within the community.

The money is coming from Jefferson County Commission President Pro-Tem Lashunda Scales’ infrastructure grant allocation, which is an appropriation provided to the commission to support various community-based projects in Jefferson County.

The Birmingham Civil Rights District is getting a handsome chunk of the money with an economic shot in the arm worth more than $300,000.

Commissioner Scales said the project is close to her heart and believes it’s an important step in preserving all of Jefferson County.

“Welcome to the Christmas edition of the Jefferson County Commission,” said Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

Christmas came a little early in Jefferson County Thursday after the commission announced it was allocating $936,837 to various project across the county.

“We had more than $300,000 that went towards the Civil Rights component of Jefferson County, meaning for Bethel Baptist Church in Collegeville, that’s a historical church. Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, that was his church and they’re beginning to do work as relates to tourism in that regard,” Commissioner Scales said.

$350,000 will go towards the Civil Rights District with $125,000 going to the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, $150,000 going to the historic Bethel Baptist Church, and $75,000 going towards renovations at the 16th Street Baptist Church.

“We’re working on the parsonage to restoring it and to repurpose the parsonage for a museum to really tell the story of how Black men in Birmingham really worked to build the community that we currently have, and it’s very timely as we’re moving toward the World Games of 2022, and we will have people coming from all over the world,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees for 16th Street Baptist Church, Ted Debro.

County leaders said the Civil Rights District is an important part of Birmingham and Jefferson County’s history.

Commissioner Scales said she’s excited the commission was able to approve the money.

“When we speak of the African American experience, here in the city limits of Birmingham, I want to say it’s an honor for me, that even though one of it is in part of my district, you have two other parts that are not. But they have made such an impact on the historic nature of what happens here in Jefferson County,” Commissioner Scales said.

The commission also approved $400,000 for much needed road work in Fairfield and Adamsville.

The remaining $36,837 went to the Forestdale Fire Department.

