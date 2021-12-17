LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat
Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat(CNN Newsource)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools announced that they will not hold in-person school, but a half e-learning day on December 17th, due to a recent viral threat on TikTok.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter said “While the threat is not believed to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking in seriously.” Dr. Jeter referred to a recent post on TikTok threatening school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

Dr. Jeter says the school district has also been in contact with the Bessemer City Police Department regarding the post.

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to recent TikTok threat
Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to recent TikTok threat(Bessemer City Schools)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN at I-59 NB from Chalkville Rd to Deerfoot Pkwy due to fatal wreck
Fatal wreck causing delays on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.

Latest News

Bob Cissell's lights
Spreading cheer while helping others: Bob Cissell putting old passion to good use
Woman reports fake GoFundMe after house fire
House fire victim says GoFundMe account using her pics isn’t real
Plant Gorgas (Source: Alabama Power)
ADEM holds public hearing on Gorgas Plant coal ash permits
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border