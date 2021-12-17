Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools announced that they will not hold in-person school, but a half e-learning day on December 17th, due to a recent viral threat on TikTok.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter said “While the threat is not believed to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking in seriously.” Dr. Jeter referred to a recent post on TikTok threatening school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary.”

Dr. Jeter says the school district has also been in contact with the Bessemer City Police Department regarding the post.

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to recent TikTok threat (Bessemer City Schools)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.