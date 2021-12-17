Anniston Police issue Missing and Endangered Person Alert

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Anniston are currently searching for a man who may be living with a condition that might impair his judgement.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 71-year-old John Raymond Knoll was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on December 14th in Alexandria, wearing black sweatpants, a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a black oversized long sleeved tee shirt and white and black tennis shoes. Authorities say Mr. Knoll was last seen driving a 2016 black Nissan Altima, with the tag 11HK381.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to call the Anniston Police Department at 256-238-1800, or call 911.

