Alabama health leaders react to CDC vaccine recommendations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC made a big recommendation about what COVID-19 vaccine you should get. The CDC recommended Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccinations. Johnson and Johnson was among the vaccines recommended for people to take, but after further study it found some people developed adverse conditions such as blood clots.

The study found 54 cases of people getting blood clots out of 14 million doses. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said this shows their commitment to provide the very latest up to date information for people. The CDC is allowing J&J to stay on the market because of the state of pandemic and the need to get more people vaccinated. The CDC earlier halted the use of Johnson and Johnson but eventually decided the benefits of the vaccine out weighted the risks.

A Jefferson County Health leader said the recommendation is just an effort to keep people safe. That is the degree of scrutiny the CDC and FDA is applying to these vaccines. They want to make sure they are safe. “You know what 54 effects of this happening, and we are not going to fully endorse it anymore. We are going to move over to give preference to Pfizer and Moderna, ” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

If you had a Johnson and Johnson vaccine shot you can use another vaccine as a booster. About 16 million J&J vaccines have been given in comparison to 470 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

