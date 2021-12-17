ADEM holds public hearing on Gorgas Plant coal ash permits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management held a public hearing Thursday night to discuss the possible closing of a coal ash pond in Parrish.

Alabama Power wants to close its Plant Gorgas Ash Pond, Gypsum Pond and Bottom Ash Landfill next to the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River.

In 2015, the EPA implemented regulations on coal ash disposals with two closure options: sealing the ash by capping-in-place, or digging it up and moving the ash to a lined landfill.

Some voiced their support of Alabama Power’s plan, while others were concerned about what could happen if Alabama Power caps it in place and coal ash seeps into groundwater.

“So, we’ve got this toxic waste sitting in a creek that flows into the river. Their plan is to put a little cap over the top of it and leave it there for decades to come,” said Nelson Brooke with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper. “So, what do I think is going to happen in 5 years, 10 years, 50 years? Their coal ash is going to continue to leach toxic heavy metals such as arsenic into groundwater of Rattlesnake Creek and the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River. And future generations are going to be shaking their heads saying, ‘What the hell were they thinking?’”

Jon Barganier with Manufacture Alabama said, “We appreciate that Alabama Power is not only following the rules set forth by regulators and governing bodies, but we also know that they’re going above and beyond with a plan that will protect the interest of public health and the environment.”

If you couldn’t go to the public hearing, written comments will be considered until 5 p.m. on December 23rd.

You can email your comments to permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov.

Or submit your comments by mail:

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

