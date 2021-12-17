LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ADEM holds public hearing on Gorgas Plant coal ash permits

Plant Gorgas (Source: Alabama Power)
Plant Gorgas (Source: Alabama Power)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management held a public hearing Thursday night to discuss the possible closing of a coal ash pond in Parrish.

Alabama Power wants to close its Plant Gorgas Ash Pond, Gypsum Pond and Bottom Ash Landfill next to the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River.

In 2015, the EPA implemented regulations on coal ash disposals with two closure options: sealing the ash by capping-in-place, or digging it up and moving the ash to a lined landfill.

Some voiced their support of Alabama Power’s plan, while others were concerned about what could happen if Alabama Power caps it in place and coal ash seeps into groundwater.

“So, we’ve got this toxic waste sitting in a creek that flows into the river. Their plan is to put a little cap over the top of it and leave it there for decades to come,” said Nelson Brooke with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper. “So, what do I think is going to happen in 5 years, 10 years, 50 years? Their coal ash is going to continue to leach toxic heavy metals such as arsenic into groundwater of Rattlesnake Creek and the Mulberry Fork of the Black Warrior River. And future generations are going to be shaking their heads saying, ‘What the hell were they thinking?’”

Jon Barganier with Manufacture Alabama said, “We appreciate that Alabama Power is not only following the rules set forth by regulators and governing bodies, but we also know that they’re going above and beyond with a plan that will protect the interest of public health and the environment.”

If you couldn’t go to the public hearing, written comments will be considered until 5 p.m. on December 23rd.

You can email your comments to permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov.

Or submit your comments by mail:

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit Thursday morning
UPDATE: All lanes of I-65SB now open after box truck overturned near Hwy 31 exit
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
INTERSTATE SHUTDOWN at I-59 NB from Chalkville Rd to Deerfoot Pkwy due to fatal wreck
Fatal wreck causing delays on I-59 NB at Chalkville Rd.

Latest News

Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat
Bessemer City Schools holding e-learning day due to TikTok threat
Bob Cissell's lights
Spreading cheer while helping others: Bob Cissell putting old passion to good use
Woman reports fake GoFundMe after house fire
House fire victim says GoFundMe account using her pics isn’t real
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border