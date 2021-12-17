2 people shot in Pinson Valley

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Pinson Valley Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the 5100 block of Pinson Valley Parkway shortly after 10:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing arguing followed by gunshots.

Upon arrival they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.