2 people shot in Pinson Valley

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Pinson Valley Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the 5100 block of Pinson Valley Parkway shortly after 10:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing arguing followed by gunshots.

Upon arrival they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Please check back for updates.

