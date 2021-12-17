LawCall
Tuscaloosa Police investigating suspicious death of toddler

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is working a death investigation involving an 18-month-old child.

The incident occurred early Friday in Hay Court. Authorities call the death suspicious.

Police say a suspect is in custody and being interviewed.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

