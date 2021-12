ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Dive Team recovered a stolen car Wednesday morning in the Coosa River under the I-759 bridge.

The car was found by people who were scuba diving in the river. It was reported stolen in 2010 through the Glencoe Police Department.

