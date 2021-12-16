Tuscaloosa man offers perspective on what Kentuckians are enduring after tornado

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - We are four days removed from what happened Friday night in Kentucky and one Tuscaloosa man who happens to be the president of the Tuscaloosa city council still shudders at the thought of what those poor souls are going through right now.

You’ll recall a monster tornado struck that state, killing and injuring scores of people.

A marker behind Tuscaloosa City Hall in the Government Plaza tells the story of what happened 10 years ago. It might as well be an account of what happened over the weekend in Kentucky.

“Heartbreaking,” Tyner said.

Kip Tyner remembers the first thing he thought about when he heard the news that so many had perished in the tornado Friday night in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“To see that devastation and people were holding up pictures that may have come from hundreds of miles away and we had that quite often here,” Tyner said.

Tuscaloosa city leaders have reached out to folks in Mayfield to offer any resources they may need.

Tyner mentioned it during his daily show Great Day Tuscaloosa. Tyner lost his own home in the 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado and as president of the Tuscaloosa city council, 65% of his district was destroyed.

“That’s the first thing I thought about, the missing people. I was on the missing list,” Tyner said.

A word of advice for those in Kentucky?

“It’s one block at a time is how you have to look at it because the devastation and then the clean-up,” he said.

Kip Tyner says Mayfield can look at Tuscaloosa and know there is hope, the hope that a better day will come.

