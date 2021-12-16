LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic say he is delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing on convictions for a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said last month he has prostate cancer and was transferred to a federal medical facility for inmates in North Carolina.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Oklahoma City asks for a sentencing date in late January and said doctors do not believe delaying radiation treatment risks his health.

A federal appeals court in July ordered resentencing for Maldonado-Passage, who is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on East Lake Blvd.
2 brothers shot and killed in broad daylight at Birmingham gas station
2 in custody in shooting, robbery
64-year-old man dies after he was shot multiple times in Irondale robbery
Overturned box truck shuts down southbound lanes on I-65 near Hwy 31 exit
UPDATE: One lane of I-65SB now open after box truck overturns near Hwy 31 exit
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash

Latest News

Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok...
School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge
FILE - In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the...
Indictment says company ignored California oil spill alarms
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash
Birmingham Police Officer injured in car crash